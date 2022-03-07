Mar 07, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Christopher Caso - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Caso, Raymond James semiconductor analyst. So thanks for attending today. We're all excited to be here live.



Our next presentation here is Analog Devices. With us today from ADI is ADI's CFO, Prashanth, I'm going to make sure I get it, Mahendra-Rajah, so I make sure I pronounce it correctly; and Jeff from Investor Relations. Thank you very much.



So you're going to start from a couple of prepared remarks using a couple of slides, and then we'll get right into the Q&A.



Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & CFO



I can do that. Yes. I'm going to go quick. These are available up on our website, and I really want to spend the time up here with Chris and his questions. But for those who may be a little less familiar with the story, just a few takeaways I want you to remember from ADI.



So -- all right, see if you can try to figure it out, but -- all right. Ta