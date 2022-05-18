Q2 2022 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Analog Devices Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call, which is being audio webcast via telephone and over the web. I would like to now introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Michael C. Lucarelli - Analog Devices, Inc. - VP, IR and FP&A



Thank you, Katrina, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our second quarter fiscal 2022 call. With me on the call today are ADI's CEO and Chair, Vincent Roche; and ADI's CFO, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah. For anyone who missed the release, you can find it and related financial schedules at investor.analog.com.



On to the disclosures. The information we're about to discuss includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as further described in our earnings release and our periodic reports and other materials filed with the SEC. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information as these statements reflect our expe