Jun 01, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Stacy Aaron Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming today. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semi-cap sector here at Bernstein.



Today, it's my great honor to introduce our guest, the President and CEO of Analog Devices, Mr. Vincent Roche.



ADI, look, of all the companies that I have covered, Analog Devices, I think, is one of the most respected. It has been. It's got an extremely high-quality franchise in the analog space, particularly as it relates to signal conversion and processing, and more recently now with the benefit of a few acquisitions power.



Over the last decade or so, the company has embarked on a rationalization program of their product portfolio and their manufacturing footprint. They were smart enough to exit mobile. Some of you may not remember this. They exited mobile early enough to actually get paid to do it. And they've increasingly focused their product offerings on high-value applications whatever