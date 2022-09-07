Analog Devices Inc at Evercore TMT Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst



All right. Well, I guess, we can get started. Here we go. All right. Well, welcome to the afternoon session. My name is C.J. Muse with Evercore ISI and very pleased to host Analog Devices. We have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO of the company; and Mike Lucarelli, Head of IR and, I also believe, Treasurer.



Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO



FP&A.



Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst



FP&A. Sorry. Next. Thank you, gentlemen, for being here. It's great to see you live in particular.



Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO



Thanks, C.J., great to be here.