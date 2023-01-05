Analog Devices Inc at JPMorgan CES Tech/Auto Forum Transcript

Jan 05, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Let's go ahead and get started. Greetings and Happy New Year, and thank you for attending JPMorgan's 21st Annual CES, Semiconductor Tech and Automotive Conference.



My name is Harlan Sur, semiconductor, semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Chief Financial Officer of Analog Devices; and Mike Lucarelli, Head of Investor Relations, here with us today.



For those of you that don't know the Analog Devices team, leadership position in mixed signal and RF analog semiconductor, a strong position in power management and strong position in signal chain processing, both analog and digital, which is the technology that bridges the physical world to the digital world and a key focus for the team, best-in-class gross operating and free cash flow margins and a very diversified business with industrial, automotive and communications infrastructure segments, representing around 85% of total revenues.



So with that, gentlemen, thank you for joining us th