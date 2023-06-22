Analog Devices Inc Uncovered: Gigafactories Transcript

Jun 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for standing by. I would like to inform all participants that this call is being recorded. Part of this call may also be reproduced at JPMorgan Research. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Harlan Sur.



Harlan L. Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Executive Director and Head of U.S. Semiconductor & Semiconductor Capital Equipment



Great. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Analog Devices on Corporate Series. This morning, we'll do a deep dive into the team's growing opportunity in the next-generation Gigafactories. We'll explore how the team leverages its strong position in factory automation, instrumentation and test and edge computing to drive a solid growth profile in their industrial business. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the Semiconductor and Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst at JPMorgan. From Analog Devices, very pleased to have Martin Cotter, Senior Vice President of the industrial and multimarket segments for the team.