Sep 18, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Harlan L. Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Executive Director and Head of U.S. Semiconductor & Semiconductor Capital Equipment



All right. Good morning, and again, welcome to JPMorgan's 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference here in London. My name is Harlan Sur, the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Vincent Roche, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Analog Devices here with us this morning.



For those of you that don't know the Analog Devices team, a leader in high-performance, mixed signal, RF analog semiconductor chips, strong position in power management, very strong position in signal chain processing, right, both analog and digital, which is the technology that bridges the real (sic) [digital] world to the physical world, best-in-class gross operating free cash flow margins, strong capital return program, very diversified business, right, Industrial, Automotive, comms infrastructure, 90% of total revenue. So Vince, thank you for joining us today.



Vincent T. Roche - Analog Devices, I