Nov 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Thanks, everybody, for being here. I'll go ahead and kick things off. I'm Ben Bienvenu with Stephens. I cover the food and agribusiness industry. We're pleased to have with us here today in Nashville, Archer Daniels Midland, obviously one of the leading grain processors globally. And from the company, we're glad to have Ray Young, CFO; and Vince Macciocchi, Head of Nutrition business; as well as Victoria and Michael from Investor Relations.



And I think maybe a good way to kick things off would be just very briefly kind of give us a state of the union today. There's a lot going on in the broader backdrop. And then segue from there into ADM's strategy going forward for 2020 in particular and how you think about moving forward with the business.



Ray Guy Young - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Executive VP & CFO



Okay, Ben. Good morning, everyone. I'm Ray Young, the CFO. First of all, thank you for an invitation to participate in this conference here. And for those who are not t