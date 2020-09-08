Sep 08, 2020 / 04:40PM GMT

Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director



All right. So welcome back. Now I'd like to introduce ADM, one of the world's leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as other products made from a variety of agriculture ingredients. Some of its products for natural flavors, colors, health and nutrition products, vegetable oils, starches and sweeteners, flour, animal feed and biofuels.



ADM is engaged in procuring, transporting, storing, processing and merchandising agriculture products and ingredients using its global assets to serve customers across more than 190 countries.



We are very pleased to welcome Juan Luciano, Chairman, President and CEO of ADM. Juan joined ADM in 2011 as COO after his 25-year tenure at The Dow Chemical Company. More recently, he has been driving significant change at ADM through investments in the Nutrition business while optimizing the company's global portfolio gearing towards higher returns.



Also with us today, Vince Macciocchi, President of ADM's Nutrition business unit