Q3 2022 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ADM Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Megan Britt, Vice President, Investor Relations for ADM. Ms. Britt, you may begin.



Megan Britt -



Thank you, Alex. Good morning, and welcome to ADM's third quarter earnings webcast. Starting tomorrow, a replay of today's webcast will be available at adm.com.



Please turn to Slide 2, the company's safe harbor statement, which says that some of our comments and materials constitute forward-looking statements that reflects management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. ADM has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC concerning assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from t