Q1 2023 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Megan Britt - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - VP of IR



Thank you, Bailey. Hello, and welcome to the first quarter earnings webcast for ADM. Starting tomorrow, a replay of this webcast will be available on our Investor Relations website.



Please turn to Slide 2. Some of our comments and materials may constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. ADM has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC, concerning assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ mater