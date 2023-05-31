May 31, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Alexia Jane Burland Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Alexia Howard covering the U.S. food producers at Bernstein. And I'm delighted to have with me on the podium Juan Luciano, who is the CEO of ADM since 2015.



Now under Juan's leadership, the company has evolved meaningfully and now boasts a burgeoning global nutrition business, which is poised to tap into some of the transformative changes in the global food supply chain over the coming years and decades.



In the meantime, the ROIC across the company has also improved materially as one has built a financial discipline around resource allocation and tapping into value-creating profit pools.



Now obviously, the last 3 years have been a whirlwind of challenges and opportunities between the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, global supply chain issues and of course, inflation. And meanwhile, we, as investors, are trying hard to figure out from the outside, which of these changes is structural and which may be more cyclical in nature.



Questions