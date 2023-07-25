Jul 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Juan Ricardo Luciano
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Chairman, CEO & President
* Megan Britt
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - VP of IR
* Vikram Luthar
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - CFO & Senior VP
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adam L. Samuelson
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Andrew Strelzik
BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Senior Restaurant Analyst
* Benjamin M. Theurer
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director
* Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu
Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst
* Manav Gupta
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
* Salvator Tiano
BofA Securities, Research Division - Analyst
* Steven Kyle Haynes
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Assoc
Q2 2023 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...