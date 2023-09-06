Sep 06, 2023 / 06:15PM GMT

Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director



Good afternoon. And next on stage, we've got Archer-Daniels-Midland, global leader in human and animal nutrition, world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. ADM's purpose is to unlock the power of nature, to enrich the quality of life for industry advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions and the commitment to sustainability.



ADM gives customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. Its breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise gives ADM unparalleled capabilities to meet the growing global needs for food, beverages, health and wellness and many more.



We're very pleased to welcome Vikram Luthar, Senior Vice President and CFO at ADM. Prior to his current role as Global CFO; Vikram held the role of CFO from the Nutrition business, which has continued to gain relevance in recent years as well as key roles in strategy and finance in his 18-plus year career at ADM.



We also