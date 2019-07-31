Q4 2019 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Carmen, and I'll be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ADP's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call. I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions). Thank you.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Christian Greyenbuhl, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Christian Greyenbuhl - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - VP of Investor Relation



Thank you, Carmen, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining ADP's fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call and webcast. With me today are Carlos Rodriguez, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathleen Winters, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we released our results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019. These earnings materials are available on the SEC's website and on our Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com, where you will also find the investor presentation that accompanies today's call as well as our quarterly histo