Automatic Data Processing Inc Innovation Day Transcript

Feb 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome ADP's Vice President, Investor Relations, Danyal Hussain.



Danyal Hussain - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - VP Investor Relations



Thank you. Thank you and welcome to the 2020 ADP Innovation Day. Thank you to our analysts. You guys are the best. Thank you to our shareholders and thanks to those of you joining online as well.



At ADP, we're excited about a number of things. We're excited about our industry, of course. But we're also excited about the changes that we've been making as an organization as well as the products that we've been working on. And we want to share that excitement with you, which is what today is really all about.



Our agenda for the day is going to be packed, but it's fairly straightforward. Carlos is going to open us up. Then we'll have Matt Levin, our Chief Strategy Officer, and he will talk us through some of the changes in the industry and how those inform our innovations and technology. Don Weinstein, our Head of Global Product and Technology, and members of his team