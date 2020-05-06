May 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ADP National Employment Report call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanna DiNizio with ADP. Please go ahead.



Joanna DiNizio - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Director of Public Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the April 2020 ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. With us is Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics, who will share his thoughts on the April findings. He has an earlier stop this morning. Therefore, we will take your questions by e-mail. Questions may be directed to Joanna DiNizio at [email protected]. Mark, please go ahead.



Mark Mansur Zandi - Moody's Analytics - Inc. - Chief Economist



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Well, this is one for the record books, a decline of just over 20 million jobs in the month of April. Not surprising, very consistent with the surge in initial claims from unemployment