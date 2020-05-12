May 12, 2020 / 01:20PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I'm the payments processors and IT services analyst at JPMorgan. I'm so pleased to have Carlos Rodriguez, the President and CEO of Automatic Data Processing, with us. A man that I have respected for many, many years and always enjoyed chatting with him. So Carlos, welcome to our first virtual session, I think. What do you think?



Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Yes. Sounds great so far. Thanks for having me. You look good.



Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Yes. Let's keep our fingers crossed that the WiFi stays on. So again, thanks for the time. I -- from the format standpoint, we're going to do Q&A. I've gathered a lot of questions from investors to hit you with. We'll also have a chance for the audience to submit questions through the Q&A button