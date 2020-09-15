Sep 15, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Bryan Connell Keane - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, (inaudible) business analyst at Deutsche Bank. And we're really excited to have the CFO of ADP, Kathleen Winters, with us to do a virtual fireside chat. Format for the call will be I will ask Kathleen some of the questions. And then from there, you can also enter questions in the portal or you can e-mail me any extra questions to my e-mail at [email protected].



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AnalystSo with that, I'll turn it over to you, Kathleen. And maybe we could just start out and start a little bit kind of high -- big picture here. How would you characterize the recovery? And on the earnings call, I know you mentioned that the pace of recovery slowed a little bit. So maybe we can walk through some of the cadence of kind of where we were from the trough to where we are now?- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Corporate VP & CFOSure.