Dec 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Steven Matthew Wald - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Good morning. Should we...



Kathleen A. Winters - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Corporate VP & CFO



Good morning.



Steven Matthew Wald - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning. I'm Steven Wald, one of the payment analysts here at Morgan Stanley. This morning, I'm joined by Kathleen Winters, CFO of ADP. Thanks for being with us, Kathleen.



Kathleen A. Winters - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Corporate VP & CFO



Thanks. Good to be here.



Steven Matthew Wald - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So before I start, a couple of housekeeping notes, reading a disclosure here. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any