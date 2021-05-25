May 25, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. This is Tien-Tsin Huang. I cover the payments processors and IT services sector at JPMorgan. And really excited to kick off day 2 of the TMC Conference with Automatic Data Processing. With us from ADP, we've got the President and CEO, Carlos Rodriguez, back. So super happy to have Carlos. Good morning. Hope everything is great.



Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Everything is great. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystYes. No, it's an honor to have you. So we have a fireside chat plan. We'll be taking questions from the Ask a Question portal, so I'll be watching that here as we go. Feel free to ask away. Otherwise, we'll get right into it.Carlos, as with the obligatory question on the macro, I know you've got a really great view of t