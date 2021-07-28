Q4 2021 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ADP's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. I would like to inform you that this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Danyal Hussain, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Danyal Hussain - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sarah. And welcome, everyone, to ADP's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. Participating today are Carlos Rodriguez, our President and CEO; and Kathleen Winters, our CFO. Earlier this morning, we released our results for the fourth quarter and full year. Our earnings materials are available on the SEC's website and our Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com, where you will also find the investor presentation that accompanies today's call.



During our call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors and that exclude the impact of certai