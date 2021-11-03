Nov 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Wednesday, November 3, 2021. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanna DiNizio with ADP. Please go ahead.



Joanna DiNizio - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Director of Public Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the October 2021 ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. With us is Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP. Nela will share her thoughts on the October findings, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on the company's payroll, and produced in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. And then she'll take as many of your questions as possible before our hard stop at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Nela, please go ahead.



Nela Richardson -



Hey. Thanks, Joanna, and good morning, everybody. The U.S. labor market regained its footing in October as the impact of the Delta wave continued to fade and you can see that in today's numbers. I