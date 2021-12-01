Dec 01, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanna DiNizio. Please go ahead.



Joanna DiNizio - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Director of Public Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the November 2021 ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. With us is Nela Richardson, Chief Economist ADP. Nela will share her thoughts on the November finding, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on the company's payroll and produced in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. And then she'll take as many of your questions as possible before our hard stop at 9:00 a.m. Nela, please go ahead.



Nela Richardson -



Okay. Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everybody. Well, as we saw in this month's report, the labor market posted a second month of solid gain. In November, private sector payrolls rose by 534,000 in on-net. That brings