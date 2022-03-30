Mar 30, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Wednesday, March 30, 2022. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanna DiNizio with ADP.



Joanna DiNizio - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Director of Public Relations



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the March 2022 ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. With us is Nela Richardson, Chief Economist ADP. Nela will share her thoughts on the March finding, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on our company's payroll and produced in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. And then she'll take as many of your questions as possible before our hard stop at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Nela, please go ahead. .



Nela Richardson -



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everybody. In March, private sector payrolls grew by $455,000 on net. Job growth was broad-based. Goods producers added 79,000 jobs, while service providers