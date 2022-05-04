May 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Joanna DiNizio with ADP. Please go ahead.



Joanna DiNizio - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Director of Public Relations



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the April 2022 ADP National Employment Report Media Conference Call. With us is Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP. Nela will share her thoughts on the April findings, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll and produced in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, and then she'll take as many of your questions as possible before our hard stop at 9:00 a.m. Nela, please go ahead.



Nela Richardson -



Hi, everyone. Thank you, Joanna, and good morning. I'm aware that there is also big news this afternoon with the Federal Reserve announcement, but I hope to give you some color on what we're seeing in the j