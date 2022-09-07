Sep 07, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Peter Corwin Christiansen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst



My name is Pete Christiansen. I'm on Citi's IT services -- payments, processors and IT services team. Glad everyone is able to join us. Today, we have Don McGuire, CFO of ADP. Don, you've been in the role for -- first of all, thanks for coming.



Don Edward McGuire - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CFO



Thank you.



Peter Corwin Christiansen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst



Great to have you. You've been in the role for a year. So you're starting to, I guess, connect with investors more physically, which is also very good. Maybe it might be good just to give us a brief background of your tenure at ADP. And maybe now that you've taken over the CFO role, what surprised you?



Don Edward McGuire - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CFO



Okay. Well, first of all, Pete, thanks again for the invitation, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I did join ADP 24 years ago in August, so I