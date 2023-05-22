May 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Thanks, everybody, for joining for -- the opening session. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I follow the payments processing in the IT services sector at JPMorgan. I was really excited to have ADP kick off the tech conference for us.
It's been a name that I follow. I was just telling Maria in the back, I've been following the name for a couple of decades. I've learned a ton following it. And I was getting ready for the session. I was looking back. I think there have been 7 CEOs at ADP. Is that...
Maria Black - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - President, CEO & DIrector
Seven CEOs. That's right.
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
And so I've met 4 including Maria. And super excited to have Maria, the CEO at ADP, who's been here for a few months now, but has been at ADP's since 1996.
Maria Black - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. -
May 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
