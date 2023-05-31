May 31, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Let's get started here. My name is Bryan Bergin. I'm a services and HCM analyst here with TD Cowen. First of all, welcome to TD Cowen 51st Annual TMT Conference. I appreciate everybody joining us today and for this great 2-day event.



ADP really needs no introduction, among the most recognized payroll and human capital management providers globally. But with us today, we've got ADP's President of Global Sales, Joe DeSilva. Joe, first off, thank you for being with us today.



Joseph DeSilva - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - President of Global Sales



My pleasure. Good to see everyone.



Questions and Answers:

Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Analyst

I think what would probably be best to start is if, Joe, you can give a background. You've been with the company nearly 20 years now?

Joseph DeSilva - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - President of Global Sales

Yes.