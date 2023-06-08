Jun 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Good morning, everybody. I'm Mark Marcon. I follow human capital technology and solutions for Baird. Our next presenting company is ADP. As I think, virtually everybody knows, ADP is the largest provider of payroll and HCM solutions, certainly in the U.S. and are likely in the world. Paying 1 out of every 6 private sector employees in the U.S.
Today, we're very pleased to have Don McGuire, the CFO with us. Don joined the company back in 1998 as the VP of Finance in ADP Canada, and was most recently ADP's President of Employer Services on the international side. Also in the audience we've Danny Hussain and Matt Keating, 2 of the terrific folks on the IR team.
Don, welcome. I know you've got 1 slide, so we'll go into some prepared remarks and then we'll transition over to a fireside chat, which when you were looking at the smoke yesterday, it seems quite literal. So.
Don Edward McGuire - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CFO
So Mark, thank you
