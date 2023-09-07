Sep 07, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Peter Corwin Christiansen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Citi Fintech -- I'm sorry, that's the other conference, Citi Global Tech. Glad to have everybody here. My name is Pete Christiansen. I'm on Citi's Payments Processors and IT Services team. Great to have you. And we're really excited today we have ADP, Don McGuire, CFO. Thanks for joining us. I think second year?



Don Edward McGuire - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CFO



Second year in a row.



Peter Corwin Christiansen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst



Second year in a row.



Don Edward McGuire - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Pete. Thanks for the invitation.



Peter Corwin Christiansen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst



Absolutely. Absolutely. A lot of exciting things going on here with the business, a number of dynamics certainly going on in ATM payroll more generally