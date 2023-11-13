Nov 13, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Analyst



All right. Thank you. Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to TD Cowen HCM Summit. I'm Bryan Bergin. I'm joined by my colleague, Jared Levine. And we're very excited to have you and be with ADP, really needs no introduction as a leading global payroll and HCM provider in the market. With us today, we have Jim Sperduto, President of Small Business Solutions; and Danyal Hussain, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you both for being here today.



James T. Sperduto - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - President of Small Business Services, Retirement Services & Insurance Services



Thanks for having me. We appreciate it, Bryan.



Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Analyst



So before we get into it, for the audience, this is going to be a 35-minute discussion. You can add your questions into the platform, and we'll work those into the conversation as we go. And with that, we're going to get right into it, Jim.



Questions and An