Autodesk Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Senior Associate



Good morning, everybody. My name's Tyler Radke. I cover the data analytics and vertical software space here at Citi. We're very happy to have Andrew Anagnost, the CEO of Autodesk, here. I think this is going to be a very timely discussion. Hopefully, the room doesn't reach fire-hazard capacity. I'll try to open it up for questions at some point. But why don't we just dive right in?



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Senior AssociateYou reported results last week. Reported numbers look pretty strong, especially in the AEC business, but the full year outlook was revised slightly lower. And you talked about some macro softness, which is really the first time we've seen that happen in a while. Could you just kind recap some of the highlights of the quarter and then what drove that incremental caution on the outlook?- Autodesk, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes. So let's jus