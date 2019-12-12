Dec 12, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT
Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Are we looking okay? Awesome. Okay. Hey, good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover U.S. software here at Barclays. Very, very happy to have at the conference, Scott Herren, Chief Financial Officer at Autodesk, also have some other key members of the team, Abhey Lamba, Head of Investor Relations as well as Sue, Pirri, VP of Finance up here in the front. First and foremost, Scott, thank you so much for being with us here today.
Richard Scott Herren - Autodesk, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
You know, it's a pleasure to be here. It's a home course for us. So that's why I'm not wearing the tie. You've got the (inaudible), but it's important for me to be here to support you as well.
Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
We appreciate. We really appreciate that, Scott.
Autodesk Inc at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Transcript
Dec 12, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT
