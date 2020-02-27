Q4 2020 Autodesk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 Fiscal Year 2020 Autodesk Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Abhey Lamba, VP, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Abhey Rattan Lamba - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and full year fiscal '20. On the line is Andrew Anagnost, our CEO; and Scott Herren, our CFO.



Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available at autodesk.com/investor. You can find the earnings press release, slide presentation and transcript of today's opening commentary on our website following this call.



During the course of this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements about our outlook, future results and strategies. These state