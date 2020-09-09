Sep 09, 2020 / 06:25PM GMT

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Tyler Radke. I cover the data and analytics and vertical software space here at Citi, and we're really happy to have -- Autodesk is our next presentation. We have both the CEO, Andrew Anagnost; and the CFO, Scott Herren.



And before I dig in, I have been getting some questions just on the decision to drop coverage and just want to put it out there that it was nothing against the company, but actually, my wife ended up taking a great job at Autodesk, and we decided in the best interest that it makes sense that I no longer cover the company, but we do appreciate Autodesk's continued support of the Citi Conference, and Andrew, Scott, Abhey, really appreciate you joining us today.



Andrew Anagnost - Autodesk, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Happy to be here, Tyler. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst