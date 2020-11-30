Nov 30, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Brad Alan Zelnick - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Hello? Excellent. I think that means we're live. Well, welcome back, everybody. Once again, I'm Brad Zelnick, software analyst here with CrÃ©dit Suisse. And for this session, we are truly delighted to be joined by the team from Autodesk. Here today, we have CEO, Andrew Anagnost -- President and CEO, forgive me; and Scott Herren, the company's CFO. Gentlemen, welcome. Thank you so much.



Andrew Anagnost - Autodesk, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Brad. Thanks for having us here.



Richard Scott Herren - Autodesk, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Yes. Nice to be here, Brad.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - MDAwesome. Awesome to have you. And by the way, the format of this presentation will be a fireside chat. I will try to keep my eyes on my e-mail. So for investors, if you have a question, try and shoot