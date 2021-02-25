Q4 2021 Autodesk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results of our fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. On the line with me is Andrew Anagnost, our CEO; Stephen Hope (sic) [Stephen Hooper] , Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Abhey Lamba, our Vice President of Go-To-Market Finance.



Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast.



During the course of this call, we may make forward