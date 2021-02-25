Q4 2021 Autodesk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Autodesk Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Simon Mays-Smith, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR
Thanks, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results of our fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. On the line with me is Andrew Anagnost, our CEO; Stephen Hope (sic) [Stephen Hooper] , Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Abhey Lamba, our Vice President of Go-To-Market Finance.
Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available at autodesk.com/investor. You can find the earnings press release, slide presentation and transcript of today's opening commentary on our Investor Relations website following this call.
During the course of this call, we may make forward
