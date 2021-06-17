Autodesk Inc at Nasdaq Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 17, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Francis Thomas - The NASDAQ Private Market, LLC - VP of Sales



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jeff Thomas, Head of Western U.S. Listings and Capital Markets here at NASDAQ.



I'm pleased to be joined by the team from Autodesk. We'll kick off today with a safe harbor statement from Simon Mays-Smith, the Vice President of Investor Relations.



Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Jeff. Just quickly to say we may make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings for information on risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those -- from these statements.



I will pass it back to you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Francis Thomas - The NASDAQ Private Market, LLC - VP of Sales



Fantastic. Thanks, Simon.



Well, I'm joined today, in addition to Simon, by Jim Lynch, VP -- Senior VP and GM of Autodesk Construction Solutions. (Operator Instructions)



Questions and A