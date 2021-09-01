Sep 01, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR
Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are delighted to have you with us. My name is Simon Mays-Smith, and I'm the VP of Investor Relations. We have a great lineup of presenters for you today. We're going to start with Andrew and then have detailed presentations from many of our leaders, and then we'll finish with Debbie's financial update. We have 2 short breaks planned, and there will be a Q&A session with the entire executive team at the end.
Before we start, I have 2 process items to cover. First, please enter your questions any time during the webcast in the client. We'll get to as many of them as we can in the time available. We aim to finish Q&A at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time sharp as we know many of you will have commitments then. And second, let me share our safe harbor statement with you. I'll let you read through it, but in summary, we may make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings for information on risks and other factors that may cause our ac
Autodesk Inc Investor Day Transcript
Sep 01, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...