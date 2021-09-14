Sep 14, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon. My name is Tyler Radke. I co-head the U.S. software sector here at Citi, and welcome to day 2 of our Virtual Tech Conference.



For the 3:30 Eastern session, we are happy to have the relatively recent, new CFO of Autodesk, Debbie Clifford with us. Debbie, thanks so much for joining us.



Deborah L. Clifford - Autodesk, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks so much for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior AnalystAnd so Debbie, I know you and I were just chatting. It's been 6 months now after taking over the CFO role, although I think folks that know your background well know that you've been at Autodesk a lot longer in an earlier life.So maybe you could just start with your experience first. And you're first in at Autodesk. I think you moved to SurveyMonkey and then decided to come back. What brought you back? An