Sep 21, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Sterling Auty. I'm the software analyst here at JPMorgan. Very happy to have with us the management team from Autodesk for our next session. And hear that, see? There was a ping in a day. I didn't follow directions. I was supposed to mute everything. So I'm the first one to violate the rule.



We're happy to have both Andrew Anagnost, who is the CEO of Autodesk; Simon Mays-Smith, who's Head of Investor Relations. Before we jump into our fireside chat questions, I'm just going to turn it over to Simon just to run through some safe harbor language. Simon?



Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Sterling. So we may make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings for information on risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Sterling, back to you.



Sterling Auty - JPMorga