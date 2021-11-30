Autodesk Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, if you are a member of the press or media, please disconnect at this time. This is a restricted line. Any unauthorized party in this meeting or any unauthorized use of the information communicated in this meeting is subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Any unauthorized person, including the media that is on the line at this time, please disconnect. Please note, today's call is being recorded.



Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



Hi, there, good morning. Thanks, everyone, for day 1 of the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. I'm Michael Turrin, software analyst here at Wells. We're pleased to have a great list of software companies participating across 3 days throughout the course of the week. Joining us for our next session this morning, we're pleased to have Deb Clifford, CFO of Autodesk. I'll start off with some questions. If anyone tuned in has a question they'd like for me to ask, you can shoot an e-mail over to [email protected]. I'll d