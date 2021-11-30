Nov 30, 2021 / 08:55PM GMT
Philip Winslow -
All right, welcome, everyone, and good afternoon. Very excited to have obviously what's been one of my long-time favorite stocks, Autodesk.
Andrew, first off, thank you for the -- coming for the first in-person investor conference...
Andrew Anagnost - Autodesk, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
First in-person event, period, since...
Philip Winslow -
Wow. [It wasn't] even an investor conference...
Andrew Anagnost - Autodesk, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes, I know. [And it's first]...
Philip Winslow -
(inaudible). Well, we appreciate it. And so the -- so very excited, I'm sure, as you see people piling in, very excited to talk with you, but let's start with the Q3 results.
Questions and Answers:Philip Winslow -
[I know you're shocked] I'm going there first, but the -- one of the things you said was the destination hasn't changed.
Andrew Anagnost -