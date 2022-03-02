Mar 02, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
Gal Munda - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Co-Head of Technology Research & Banks Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our last company fireside chat of the design software conference this year. I am excited to host the Autodesk team today. And we're going to have Simon, who heads up their Investor Relations side of things, first, introducing the safe harbor statement as well. Simon, do you want to go ahead before I introduce Stephen as well?
Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR
Sure. This is going to be the least exciting bit of the presentation. So we may make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings for information on risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Back to you, Gal.
Gal Munda - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Co-Head of Technology Research & Banks Analyst
Awesome. Thank you.
Autodesk Inc at Berenberg Thematic Software Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 02, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...