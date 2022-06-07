Jun 07, 2022 / 12:35PM GMT
Adam Charles Borg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate
Thank you so much for joining us here for day 1 of the Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference. My name is Adam Borg. I'm an analyst on the software team here at Stifel. We're excited to have Autodesk here with us. We have Srinath Jonnalagadda, who is VP for Industry Strategy for Design and Manufacturing business unit; Simon Mays-Smith, Head of IR. So gentlemen, thank you much for being here.
I do want this to be really as interactive as possible. So we'd love for any and all of your questions. So I'll kick it off with some questions with the fireside chat. Would love to get as many questions that you guys have answered as possible. And with all that, gentlemen, thank you so much for being here.
Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR
All right. Welcome. Good to be here. Good job with Srinath on as well.
Srinath Jonnalagadda -
Yes, exactly.
Adam Charles Borg - Stifel, Nicol
Autodesk Inc at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript
Jun 07, 2022 / 12:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...