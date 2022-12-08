Dec 08, 2022 / 09:20PM GMT

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Well, hey, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover software here at Barclays. Very happy to have with us the team from Autodesk.



To my left, we've got Simon Mays-Smith, Head of Investor Relations. To his left, we've got Sid Haksar, Senior Director of Strategic Business Development for the Construction Strategy. And to his left, we've got Theo Agelopoulos, Senior Director of Infrastructure, Industry and Business strategy.



So we've got about 30 minutes together. Let's maybe take the first 20 or 25 minutes to do some fireside chat with these esteemed chaps, and then would love to make this interactive. So anyone's got a question, just pop up your hand. We've got a mic running around, would love to make it interactive.



So maybe with all that as a framework, guys, thanks so much for being with us here today.



Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR



Good to be here.



