Sep 06, 2023 / 10:05PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



We have Amy Bunszel, SVP of AEC from Autodesk. So Amy, before we get started, I have to tell you something. I'm a former mechanical engineer, and my senior project was in Autodesk.



Amy L. Bunszel - Autodesk, Inc. - EVP of Architecture, Engineering & Construction Design Solutions



Thank you for your (inaudible)



Unidentified Analyst -



I'm embarrassed to admit to you that I was not very good, but we managed to design an automotive gearbox on Autodesk back those days. I won't tell you which year, I graduated from college, but that's how -- that's my first -- even before I knew how to spell software, I had used AutoCAD.



Amy L. Bunszel - Autodesk, Inc. - EVP of Architecture, Engineering & Construction Design Solutions



Winning the hearts and minds of students is one of our fundamental...



Questions and Answers:

Yes, yes. So tell us about yourself, your background and then we'll jump into some...