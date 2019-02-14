Q4 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Ameren Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andrew Kirk, Director of Investor Relations for Ameren Corporation. Thank you, Mr. Kirk. You may begin.



Andrew Kirk -



Thank you, and good morning. On the call with me today are Warner Baxter, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marty Lyons, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other numbers of the Ameren management team. Warner and Marty will discuss our earnings results and guidance as well as provide a business update. Then we will open the call for questions.



Before we begin, let me cover a few administrative details. This call contains time-sensitive data that's accurate only as of today's date. Today's live broadcast and redistribution of this broadcast is prohibited. To assist with our call this morning, we have posted a presentation on the amereninvestors.com homepage that will be referenced by o