Ameren Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Warner L. Baxter - Ameren Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Warner Baxter, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameren Corporation. I welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ameren Corporation; Ameren Illinois Company, which we operate as Ameren Illinois; and Union Electric Company, which we operate as Ameren Missouri. Certainly appreciate your attendance today, and I extend my appreciation to those of you listening to the webcast.



So at Ameren, safety is one of our core values. In fact, it's our first value, and we never compromise when it comes to safety. And of course, that extends to all of you here today. So as such -- and I want to cover a few safety comments here at the outset. So number one, in the event of a fire, you'll hear the fire alarm, and everyone should exit the building through the clearly marked exits either on the back or on the side. In the case of severe weather, such as a tornado, we don't anticipate that, but in case we have that, Saint Louis Art Museum personnel will ask us to stop the meetin